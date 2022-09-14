Sept. 14 Face of the Day: Nathan Mahlberg

Mahlberg grew up in Underwood, and he graduated from Underwood High School in 2004. He then put in two years at Iowa Western Community College before finishing things out at Northwest Missouri State University in 2008. Mahlberg majored in philosophy and minored in writing. Following college, Mahlberg moved back to the area, but across the Missouri River in Omaha, and he still lives there today. However, he’s been working in Council Bluffs ever since then, too.

Mahlberg operates as the teen services assistant at the Council Bluffs Public Library. Teen Central, the second floor social oasis for area middle school- and high school-aged kids, opened just after he started working there, and he said it’s been interesting seeing the changes over the years. He said it’s been cool seeing some of the guests who came through as teens now coming back as adults with families of their own.

Mahlberg said with the new school year back in full-swing, things have been plenty busy at Teen Central. He said it’s great to have a free resource for the local teens. It’s a safe space for kids their own age to socialize, have a quiet spot to do homework and take advantage of the library’s free programming and technology usage. He said many teens come by to game, and the library has everything they need to do so. They have several Alienware gamic PCs at the ready, as well as tablets and video game consoles. One of Teen Central’s latest attractions was the addition of two Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headsets. Mahlberg said that as the technology changes at a rapid pace Teen Central tries to keep up with current trends, and the kids using said hardware always appreciate it. He said some of the guests who come through may not have access to such machines at home, so it’s nice to be able to provide them with some of the latest goodies. More information about Teen Central and the library’s other resources can be found at councilbluffslibrary.org.