Sept. 14 Face of the Day: Rascal the cat

Rascal the cat is looking forward to some funny business during the doggie fashion show, among other things, at Midlands Humane Society’s fundraising gala this Friday.

Rascal is a 5-year-old male longhair who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. He is a handsome guy looking to bring some love into his forever home. Shelter staff say he is good with other cats, so he could be a great addition to a furry family. His adoption fee is $85, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is gearing up for its annual fundraising gala on Friday, which will be in-person this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, is encouraging people to visit midlandshumanesociety.org/events to register for the event.