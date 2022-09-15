Sept. 15 Face of the Day: Andres Hugo Ceballos

Andres Hugo Ceballos is enjoying the new school year, but he’s still California dreaming.

Hugo Ceballos, 10, was born in San José Huipana, a town in Michoacán, Mexico, where his parents are from. He moved up to Council Bluffs as a newborn, and he’s been here ever since. Hugo Ceballos has been going to Rue Elementary School for the entirety of his education so far, and he is in the beginning of his fifth grade year. He is a student in teacher Joni Robey’s classroom, and he said it’s been a great time under her wing these past few weeks of the new school year.

He is a self-proclaimed math whiz, and he’s been enjoying new challenges. Since this is his last year of elementary school, Hugo Ceballos wants to end his time at Rue on a high note. He said it will be a little sad leaving behind the school he’s called home all these years, but he knows new opportunities await him at Wilson Middle School next fall.

“I’m kind of nervous,” he said. “But I’m also happy to be moving on to something new.”

While Hugo Ceballos is looking ahead to the future, he is also thinking about the past and the fun times he had over his summer break. He made the journey west to Los Angeles, where he visited his aunt. The trip was a gift for his birthday, and he was thrilled to visit the Universal Studios theme park with his family. They also visited Worlds of Fun in Kansas City during summer vacation. Hugo Ceballos has a lot of life ahead of him, and he’s making sure to make the most of the present as he finishes his time at Rue.