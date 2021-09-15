Sept. 15 Face of the Day: Emmerson Freeman

Emmerson Freeman loves documenting and capturing families’ big moments as they grow together.

Freeman, 18, is a Council Bluffs native who attended Hoover Elementary School, Kirn Middle School and Abraham Lincoln High School, where she graduated from last summer.

Freeman is quite the shutterbug, and she’s been snapping photos for as long as she can remember. She said she grew up using whatever means she had, usually an iPad, before finally getting a DSLR camera when she was 13. It was a Nikon D750, and it’s been her “baby” ever since.

Today, Freeman works out of Mac & V Photography studio, where she serves as the family photographer and social media manager for the family photography side of the business. Freeman said it’s been a great collaboration, noting how co-founders Machaela Clark and Vivian Kvam handle the business side of things to give her more time to put creative labor into her work.

Freeman said it brings her much joy to capture the big life moments for all of the families she works with. Being the oldest of seven siblings, she said she’s been getting plenty of practice in capturing candid moments of her brothers and sisters growing up.

“They’re really good practice subjects,” she said with a laugh.