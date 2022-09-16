Sept. 16 Face of the Day: Anthony Lopez Perez

Anthony Lopez Perez spent his summer splashing around in the pool, and now he’s taking a deep dive into the books as the new school year continues.

Lopez Perez, 8, lives in Council Bluffs, but his parents are from different parts of Mexico. His mom is from the Huipana area and his dad is from Jalisco. He’s been in southwest Iowa for most of his life, and he’s currently a third-grader at Rue Elementary School.

He is a student in teacher Jamie Ryba’s classroom, and he said he’s been enjoying reading new books and learning new math practices. While Lopez Perez said he’s enjoying his time back in the classroom, he said he’s been thinking about all the fun he had during his summer break.

He said he spent many sunny days splashing around the city pools, namely Pirate Cove Water Park. His family also took a trip to Kansas City to visit both Oceans of Fun and Worlds of Fun theme parks. A swimming fanatic, Lopez Perez said he preferred the water park, but that he also had a blast at both parks.

Lopez Perez is back home enjoying his school year and time with family. When he’s not studying, he likes taking the new family dog, Max, out for walks and play time.

He said he’s eager to see what the rest of his third grade year brings him.