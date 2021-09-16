Sept. 16 Face of the Day: Pat Henry

If there’s ever an emergency, Pat Henry is here to help keep the power running in Council Bluffs, the state and some of its neighbors.

Henry is a native of Logan and graduated from Logan-Magnolia High School in 1999. He’s been with his wife, Mary, for 13 years and their three daughters — Ryanna, Adalynn and Danica — go to school in the Logan-Magnolia Community School District. The family lives just south of the town these days.

After high school, Henry put in 20 years working for a generator supply company, where he did service work and sales. He changed jobs three years ago, and has since been serving as the project manager for generators at PowerTech in Council Bluffs. PowerTech is a Council Bluffs-based electrical company offering both residential and commercial services.

Henry said the company wires new homes and also does remodel and basement finishing work. The company also does electrical work for commercial facilities and places such as hospitals, data centers, call centers and more.

Their generator division is also available for residential and commercial properties looking for emergency power installations. The company offers its services in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and northern Kansas.