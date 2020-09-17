Sept. 17 Face of the Day: Aiden Allen

Aiden Allen is getting pumped up for middle school. Allen, 11, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. He is currently a fifth-grader at Heartland Christian School, where he’s spent all of his educational career.
Aiden said Heartland Christian feels like home, because his four siblings — first-grader Levi, second-grader Isaac, fifth-grader Emmaleigh and sophomore Anna — attend school with him, and his mom Deb also works there as a Pre-K teacher. He said he enjoys being able to see his family in the school’s halls throughout the day. Aiden is a modest kid, but Elementary Principal Justin Steinmetz had nothing but praise for the young man.
“He’s a great kid,” he said. “He’s always working hard, he loves being in school.”
Aiden said he’s enjoyed his time in elementary school. He said he likes his teachers and he’s made a lot of friends over the years. He said he’s going to cherish the rest of his fifth grade year, but he’s also excited about moving on to middle school next year.
He said it will be interesting having more freedoms that come along with growing up, as well as experiencing new teachers and classes. He also said he wants to get into athletics, and he’s interested in playing football, baseball and soccer. He said he doesn’t really watch sports and said that he has more fun playing them himself.
Aiden is a thrill seeker, and he had plenty of excitement this summer when his family took a trip to Adventureland in Altoona. He said his favorite ride was The Underground. The ride is set on a rollercoaster track that rolls through a dark, indoor space mimicking a minecart ride. He had a pretty quiet summer otherwise, mostly playing football with his friends and spending time with family.
Aiden only recently started the school year, but he’s already getting excited for what the future holds in store for him.
