Sept. 17 Face of the Day: Elizabeth Hunter

The Friends of the Library used books sale ends today, and Elizabeth Hunter is calling all book lovers to come out and support the Council Bluffs Public Library.

Hunter is a board member with Friends of the Library, a local nonprofit that operates a used book store from inside the Council Bluffs Public Library to help raise money for the various events and programming it provides. Hunter was spotted in the main meeting room Friday morning as the organization’s annual used book sale took place. The room was buzzing with book buffs as thousands of titles across all genres were put out for sale. Hunter said she’s enjoyed her time on the Friends of the Library board. An engineer by trade, she said it’s always great to stop by the library and meet the different walks of life that come through.

She is also a big Iowa State athletics fan, and aside from the book sale continuing Saturday, she is also excited to see the undefeated Cyclone football team host the Ohio Bobcats that afternoon. She said beating Iowa last week made the season for her, so every win after that will just be a cherry on top.

Fellow board member Anne Marfisi joined Friends of the Library shortly after moving to Council Bluffs in 2014. Outside of running the used book store, she said the organization’s volunteers lend a hand out in the community for various events the library is present at. She said that the library is constantly bringing in new, exciting things for members and guests alike to enjoy, all for free, and the Friends of the Library are happy to help raise funds to keep it happening.

Marfisi said that just as used book donations are always needed, volunteers are just as important. Those interested in lending a hand can stop by the used book store inside the library during business hours. According to the library website, the store is usually staffed Mondays from 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The used book sale concludes today, and it runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After 2:30 p.m., bags of books will go for $10 a bag. Aside from books, other media such as DVDs and framed art are also for sale. Be sure to arrive early to get the best selection while it lasts. More information about Friends of the Library and the library itself can be found online at councilbluffslibrary.org.