Sept. 17 Face of the Day: Jonas the dog

Jonas the dog wants to let local animal lovers know that even though Midlands Humane Society’s annual fundraiser gala tonight is sold out, people can still donate money and virtually bid on auction items.

Jonas is a 2-year-old male cattle dog and blue heeler mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members said Jonas is a “handsome boy who is ready for a new home that can challenge him so he doesn’t get bored and help him with his basic obedience skills.”

Being a herding dog, he can sometimes be nippy, so it is recommended that he go to a home with older kids if there are any. He is ready for a loving forever home where he can run around and show his energetic colors. In other shelter news, Midlands annual fundraising gala is finally here, and it will held be in-person tonight after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center. Those who cannot make the event can remotely bid on auction items, donate money to Midlands and vote for the dog fashion show by texting “mhsgala” to 243-725 for registration.

Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said the staff is looking forward to a night of fun and fundraising for the shelter.