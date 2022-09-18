Sept. 18 Face of the Day: Casey Clair

Casey Clair is leaving it all out on the field during his last year as a Titan.

Clair, who turns 18 next month, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and he still lives here today. He has been a student in the Lewis Central Community School District for the entirety of his education, and he has just started his final year as a senior at Lewis Central High School. Looking back, he said it’s been a great ride over the years.

“It’s been awesome,” he said. “I’ve had so many people behind my back all the way. I still have lots of friends that I’ve kept since the first grade. It’s been great growing up with these guys.”

Clair was spotted in the front row of the student section at Titan Stadium Friday evening as LC hosted Indianola for a varsity football showdown. Clair is a part of the El Si Locos, a group of Lewis Central seniors in charge of keeping the energy up in the student section. After each touchdown, Clair and his buddies take to the field level to run a set of Lewis Central flags up and down the sideline in celebration. They had plenty of chances to run the flags that night as the Titans won 34-16. Clair said the camaraderie involved with the El Si Locos has made for a great start to his senior year, and he’s hoping to have many more good times before graduating next spring.

Outside the classroom, Clair is a baseball fanatic. He’s been playing since he was a young boy, and he’ll be playing his final season as a Titan this upcoming summer. He said he has unfinished business, as he sustained a knee injury just before LC’s state baseball tournament appearance last season. He was quite candid in saying that it hurt emotionally for a while, not being able to play alongside his guys on the biggest stage. But he’s been rehabilitating and focusing on the future. He said the team has plenty of talent to make it back to state, and he’s planning on being there for the ride.

Clair said he wants to keep playing baseball after high school. He doesn’t have a landing spot just yet, but he said he has an upcoming visit to Des Moines Area Community College, where his former teammate JC Dermody is now playing.

“Anywhere baseball takes me, I want to play,” he said.

Clair has a lot to look forward to, but he plans on making the most of the present as he finishes out his time as a part of the Lewis Central family.