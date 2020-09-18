Sept. 18 Face of the Day: Renae Nagunst

Renae Nagunst works with a lot of young student at Heartland Christian School, and her goal is to make sure they’re ready to succeed as they prepare for middle school, high school and beyond.
Nagunst was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She attended Rue Elementary School, but went private for junior high and high school, attending the then-named Loess Hills Christian School, which was the predecessor to what became Heartland Christian. She graduated in 1995 and started a 10-year career at Physicians Mutual Insurance Company.
During that time, Nagunst attended Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, getting an associate’s degree in medical coding and billing. Working for a year after that, she decided that wasn’t the field for her.
She came back home to Heartland Christian, starting out as a volunteer for a year before getting hired onto the staff. Nagunst has spent the last four year employed full-time at the school, and she wears many hats. She is a teacher’s aide for the fourth grade class, as well as the supervisor of the Heartland Christian child care program, seeing students ranging from preschool to sixth grade.
She said it’s a great experience working with such a wide range of students, noting how many different traits the kids possess in the different age groups.
“From the little kids to the big kids, they all have so many different and interesting things about them,” she said.
She said it’s a special situation working with fourth-graders — they’re just on the doorstep of middle school, and she does her best to prepare them to become independent learners and more responsible as they take the next big steps up in life.
“I love having the opportunity to make a difference in their lives,” she said. “I’ve been following this same class since the first grade, and it’s just neat and exciting to see how much they’ve developed and matured over these past few years.”
Nagunst has two children, 23-year-old Joshua and 15-year-old Nicholas, who is a sophomore at Heartland Christian.
Outside of school, Nagunst loves reading, cooking and baking. She said one of her recent kitchen creations was a plum chutney she made to dress up some turkey breast, and said it was delicious and really brightened up the dish.
She also is a bit of a gamer, and she recently started getting into the popular “Fortnite” battle royale game. She said she enjoys playing online with her adult friends, but she’s always impressed with the skills possessed by the younger generation of gamers, including some of her students.
Nagunst is glad to be back in the classroom following the shutdown of schools last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and she’s happy to be back with her students to help them succeed.
