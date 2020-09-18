Sept. 18 Face of the Day: Renae Nagunst

She said it’s a special situation working with fourth-graders — they’re just on the doorstep of middle school, and she does her best to prepare them to become independent learners and more responsible as they take the next big steps up in life.

“I love having the opportunity to make a difference in their lives,” she said. “I’ve been following this same class since the first grade, and it’s just neat and exciting to see how much they’ve developed and matured over these past few years.”

Nagunst has two children, 23-year-old Joshua and 15-year-old Nicholas, who is a sophomore at Heartland Christian.

Outside of school, Nagunst loves reading, cooking and baking. She said one of her recent kitchen creations was a plum chutney she made to dress up some turkey breast, and said it was delicious and really brightened up the dish.

She also is a bit of a gamer, and she recently started getting into the popular “Fortnite” battle royale game. She said she enjoys playing online with her adult friends, but she’s always impressed with the skills possessed by the younger generation of gamers, including some of her students.

Nagunst is glad to be back in the classroom following the shutdown of schools last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and she’s happy to be back with her students to help them succeed.