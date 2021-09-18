Sept. 18 Face of the Day: The Black Angel

The Ruth Anne Dodge Memorial, often referred to as the Black Angel, has been a source of malevolent theories over the years, but it is anything but that.

Located at the corner of Lafayette Avenue and North Second Street at the edge of Fairview Cemetery, the memorial statue for Ruth Anne Dodge, wife of Gen. Grenville Dodge, has been watching over the area since its dedication in 1920. It was created by artist Daniel Chester French, who later went on to sculpt the figure of Abraham Lincoln seated inside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The statue was commissioned by Dodge’s daughters, Ella and Anne, following her death. According to daughter Anne’s accounts, her mother was visited by a woman on a foggy, rocky shoreline over the course of three dreams. The woman offered her a drink of water, but she refused. The woman, who Dodge figured to be an angel, offered her a drink a second time but was again refused; however, Dodge took a sip on the third appearance.

Her daughter wrote that following the encounter, her mother said she “transformed into a new and glorious spiritual being.” She died shortly after the experience.

The memorial is an iconic piece of Council Bluffs art and history, and is in the National Register of Historic Places.