Sept. 19 Face of the Day: Riah Davis and Blayke Binau
Face of the Day

Sept. 19 Face of the Day: Riah Davis and Blayke Binau

091921-cbn-news-fotd
JOE SHEARER THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Riah Davis, left, and Blayke Binau, right, were in the spotlight Friday night as they were crowned Thomas Jefferson High School homecoming queen and king under the lights at Wickersham Stadium.

Davis is a senior at T.J., and she’s very active outside the classroom. She competes on the Yellow Jacket cheerleading, softball and track teams. Her homecoming queen title announcement was even sweeter as her cheer coaches, Kenrda Hollenbach and Danielle Mendoza, were the ones to crown her.

Davis has a big family, and they took plenty of photos with her after her big moment. After high school, Davis plans to attend a four-year university to study early childhood education.

There was no rest for Binau, who had just finished playing fullback and linebacker in the first half for the Yellow Jackets before taking part in the homecoming court ceremony at halftime. Aside from football, Binau also plays on T.J.’s basketball and track teams.

He said his favorite part about being a Yellow Jacket is the “loving, but competitive, community,” as well as the teachers and school pride. Binau plans to attend college to study physical education or interior design.

The Thomas Jefferson homecoming court included freshmen Kaylee Driggers and Aaron Grell, sophomores Makhia Bonczyk and Tyson Bentley, juniors Brooke Kocanda and Deven Bovee and seniors Riah Davis, Erik Aguilar, Regan Gant, Michael Agee, Maggie Gundersen, Blayke Binau, Hannah Tilley, Austin Schubert, Krista Yancy and Jayden Sump.

— Joe Shearer

