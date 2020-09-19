Sept. 19 Face of the Day: Ryan Doner

Ryan Doner loves the thrill of being in the spotlight.
Doner, 16, is a Council Bluffs native and a junior at St. Albert High School. She’s been a part of St. Albert Catholic School since preschool. Fresh into her first year as an upperclassman, Doner reflected on her time at St. Albert with fondness.
“I love it at St. Albert,” she said. “I love how it’s just one big family here. It’s a great community.” Whether it’s out on the field or on the stage, Doner loves performing.
She is currently the captain of the St. Albert cheerleading squad, and she’s also a member of the school’s concert choir, Soundsations (an honor choir that performs more specialized choral works such as chamber music) and an active part of the drama department. She’s been singing and acting since the sixth grade she’s been on the cheer team for all of her high school career so far.
“I love performing,” she said. “I love the rush of adrenaline every time I get on stage, and I love people’s reactions when I perform. It feels great to bring an audience excitement and joy.”
Yesterday afternoon, Doner and the cheer team were gearing up for the Falcons’ homecoming football game against Southwest Valley.
She said the St. Albert student section is very energetic, which makes her job a lot more fun. Doner said she’s excited for what the rest of the school year will bring.
There won’t be a fall play production this semester due to COVID-19 precautions, but she’s on pins and needles waiting to find out what the spring production will be.
Until then, she’s ready to “keep cheering with my girls.” Doner has five younger siblings — Elliott, 4; Alex, 7; Kennedy, 7; Avah, 12; and Kellen, 12. She said she loves spending time with them, and as the older sister, she said her main goal in life is making sure they’re happy and being there for them any way she can.
She has some time to figure things out, but she said she wants to study business management in college. She isn’t sure what school she wants to attend yet, but she said she wants to stay close to home.
