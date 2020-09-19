Sept. 19 Face of the Day: Ryan Doner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Doner loves the thrill of being in the spotlight.

Doner, 16, is a Council Bluffs native and a junior at St. Albert High School. She’s been a part of St. Albert Catholic School since preschool. Fresh into her first year as an upperclassman, Doner reflected on her time at St. Albert with fondness.

“I love it at St. Albert,” she said. “I love how it’s just one big family here. It’s a great community.” Whether it’s out on the field or on the stage, Doner loves performing.

She is currently the captain of the St. Albert cheerleading squad, and she’s also a member of the school’s concert choir, Soundsations (an honor choir that performs more specialized choral works such as chamber music) and an active part of the drama department. She’s been singing and acting since the sixth grade she’s been on the cheer team for all of her high school career so far.

“I love performing,” she said. “I love the rush of adrenaline every time I get on stage, and I love people’s reactions when I perform. It feels great to bring an audience excitement and joy.”

Yesterday afternoon, Doner and the cheer team were gearing up for the Falcons’ homecoming football game against Southwest Valley.