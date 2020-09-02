Sept. 2 Face of the Day: Brylee Stern

Brylee Stern is a big Disney fan, and she got to spend time in a magical spot this summer. Brylee, 8, is a native of Council Bluffs and a student at Bloomer Elementary School, where she started her third grade year last week.
She is the daughter of Teri and Nick Stern, and the younger sister to her twin brothers, Brycen and Bentley, who are fourth-graders at Bloomer. Brylee is happy to be back in the classroom after schools were closed across the state last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she’s already making new friends and she’s been enjoying learning new things under teacher Lindsey Wright.
She said her favorite subjects are writing and math. Brylee had a fun vacation with her family this summer. The crew traveled to Kansas City, where they stayed and played at the Great Wolf Lodge. She said she had a blast splashing around and riding down some “really long slides.” The icing on the cake for her trip was getting to visit the Disney Store in the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas.
Brylee is a huge fan of Disney films, and she said it was overwhelming being in a huge retail space dedicated to her favorite pop culture properties. She loves the “Frozen” series and “Beauty and the Beast,” and she was sure to stock up on toys and apparel to match her tastes.
Outside the classroom, Brylee said she loves playing with her brothers and spending time with her pets. Her family has three cats and a dog, and they’re all named after Disney characters. Her cats are named Simba, Minnie and Tigger and her dog, a Blue Heeler and German Shepherd mix, is named Nala.
The Sterns love taking walks with Nala around their neighborhood, and they’ll be looking to taking even more with nicer weather approaching.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!