Sept. 2 Face of the Day: Don Ridder

Don Ridder has seen a lot of changes since taking over The Heritage at Fox Run.

Ridder grew up on a farm outside of West Point, Nebraska. He is the second youngest of 12 siblings who were all born over the span of almost 14 years. He graduated from West Point Central Catholic High School in 1977. His wife, Brenda, is also from West Point, and they’ve been together for nearly 40 years. They have three kids and five grandchildren. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business education from Wayne State College. He received his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and later earned a specialist degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. His most recent achievement was earning a doctoral degree in leadership and supervision from Creighton University. Ridder spent more than three decades working in education. He coached football, basketball and track and served as a principal or administrator in both public and parochial schools. Most of his time was spent at St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Elkhorn, Nebraska, which was founded in 2000.

He said it was a great experience helping mold his students into the best people they could be, but now after so many years of serving younger generations Ridder is now serving the elderly. Ridder serves as the executive director at The Heritage at Fox Run, 3121 Macineery Drive, which offers independent and assisted living, memory and respite care and home health services as well. He’s been in the position for three years, and a lot has happened since. Most importantly would be the opening of The Heritage’s second facility opening next door last summer, which has an eight-room memory care unit and a 61-apartment independent living facility. While he is proud of the building and says the facilities are some of the best people can find, Ridder says the staff and their approach to working with every level of resident is the greatest asset The Heritage has to offer.

“It’s about serving them better so that they’re happier,” he said. “We go the extra 10% to put smiles on their faces. We get to know our residents and their families more and more, and they truly are our family. Serving and giving back, that is our number one focus. That’s the difference between us and anyone else.”

Ridder recently released a very personal project that came from a dark moment in his past. This summer, he published a book, “James: Never Forgotten,” about his late brother. On Aug. 11, 1977, Ridder and his brother were involved in a car accident which claimed the life of his sibling, James. Ridder was driving the vehicle during the wreck, though a concussion he sustained left him with no memory of the event. In 2015, Ridder began interviewing family members and James’ closest friends to reveal information about the crash and share memories of James.

He said it’s been hard living with the guilt and trauma of that day, and that telling his brother’s story was very therapeutic. He said his goal was to paint a full picture of just who James was, so that people close to him who might not of known him the best could learn more about him. Ridder knows life is delicate, and the passion he has for his family extends to his family at The Heritage. He wants to make sure everyone in his facility has a great life.