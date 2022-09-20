Sept. 20 Face of the Day: Adam Denny

Adam Denny is the king of “The Hill” after being crowned homecoming royalty last week.

Denny, 17, was born in Manhattan, Kansas, but his family moved up to Council Bluffs shortly after when his parents, Amy and Craig, took new jobs in Omaha. He has a brother named Jake and a sister named Erin. He’s been a student at St. Albert Catholic School for all of his education, and he is in the middle of his senior year of high school.

Denny is active outside the classroom, competing in cross country, bowling, track and soccer. He said being involved in athletics has been the best part of being at St. Albert, noting that the competition has challenged him and that he’s made several lasting friendships and memories throughout the years.

He said it will be hard to leave his Falcon brothers after this year, but he is excited to give it his all as a senior. He has a personal goal of making it to state in all four sports he’s in. He made it to three last year, minus soccer; however, he said the team will be ready to compete this spring. As he prepares to finish out his high school years, Denny can’t help but think about the future as graduation draws nearer.

“It’s a little bit scary, but I’m excited for college,” he said. “But it’s been a good start to the year and I’m gonna have a lot of fun.”

Denny will attend the University of Iowa next fall, joining his brother who is currently enrolled as a Hawkeye. He said he plans on studying business with a minor in Spanish. He is an avid traveler, and he said he would like to pursue an ecommerce career that allows him to travel across the world whenever he wants.

Denny is the big man on campus these days after being crowned this year’s homecoming king alongside Lydia Sherrill, who is this year’s queen. During an energetic assembly in the gym last week, all eyes were on him as last year’s king, Carter White, landed the crown atop his head. He said it was an honor to be recognized by his peers, and it was the cherry on top of a fun homecoming week. He said the highlight was Saturday evening, when he went to dinner, enjoyed his time at the dance and went swimming afterwards. Denny has already made some great memories his senior year, and he’s looking forward to making many more.