Sept. 20 Face of the Day: Faith Lindquist

Faith Lindquist is a little artist, and she was immersed in creativity at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center Saturday afternoon. Faith, 10, is a Council Bluffs native and the daughter or Nicole and Rob Lindquist.

She’s the older sibling to her sister, Gabby, 7, and brother, Calvin, 3. She is a fifth-grader at College View Elementary School, where she’s been attending since kindergarten. Faith said she’s enjoyed her time as a College View student, and she loves learning under teacher Amanda Steenson.

Her favorite subject is science, and she likes performing experiments in class. Although she is loving her time at College View, she said she is excited to make the step up to Kirn Middle School next year.

Faith and her family got to take in the arts yesterday as they checked out part of the Southwest Iowa Art Tour at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. Nearly 20 area artists were on hand selling their wares and chatting with guests about their craft, and all of the Hoff Center’s studio spaces and gallery were open for exploration.

Faith got her hands dirty sculpting a dragon during a youth ceramics class and listened to some prose in the Telepoem booth, and repurposed phone booth that plays poetry.