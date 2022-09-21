Sept. 21 Face of the Day: Lydia Sherrill

Lydia Sherrill is St. Albert’s latest royalty after being crowned this year’s homecoming queen.

Sherrill, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She is the second oldest in a group of seven siblings: Isaac, Jeremiah, Naomi, Joel, Jonathan and Isabella, along with herself. She is the daughter of the Rev. Nate Sherrill and Tina Sherrill.

She was homeschooled during the start of her education, but she transferred to St. Albert Middle School as a sixth-grader. She is now a senior in high school and as graduation draws closer, she looked back at her time as a Sainte with positivity.

Sherrill keeps active outside the classroom, participating in National Honor Society and competing on the St. Albert volleyball and track teams. She said being involved has been a great way to make friends and many lasting memories. She plans on making the most of her final moments in a Saintes uniform, competing alongside her teammates.

Of all the fun memories she plans on making this year, one of the greatest ones so far was last week when she was crowned homecoming queen for 2022 during a homecoming assembly late last week. She said it was quite the surprise, but very exciting as the crown landed upon her head amongst a group of cheering students. She had fun at the dance and enjoyed the fun theme days leading up to it throughout homecoming week.

While she is looking forward to the rest of her senior year, Sherrill said she is excited to start the next chapter in her life. She is set to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where she will study pediatric nursing. She said that growing up with several younger siblings, she’s always had a passion for taking care of the younger ones. She also works a a day care currently. She figures having a career in which she can help out kids will be the perfect fit for her.

“I just love kids, and I want to do something where I can be there for them,” she said.