Sept. 21 Face of the Day: The eastern goldfinch

Flaxen like the golden Iowa countryside as fall colors approach, the eastern goldfinch is a common sight in the area.

The eastern goldfinch was chosen as Iowa’s state bird in 1933, according to iowa.gov. The bird was chosen because of its common appearance in the state. Also known as the American goldfinch or the wild canary, it is known to stay in Iowa through the winter.

As shown in the photo above, the eastern goldfinch uses thistledown to line its nest. Birds like this female goldfinch can be seen harvesting the material at places such as the Western Historic Trails Center in Council Bluffs or Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek.

The Iowa state government site states that the bird feasts on seeds from dandelions, sunflowers, ragweed and evening primrose. They’ll stand out in the grey winter days, but the eastern goldfinch will blend in more with its surroundings as the upcoming gall foliage pops.

— Joe Shearer