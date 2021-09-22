Sept. 22 Face of the Day: Becky Widhalm

Becky Widhalm helps keep things running smoothly behind the scenes at Mac & V Photography.
Widhalm, 31, was born and raised in Omaha, and she graduated from Omaha Northwest High School in 2008. She then went to college at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she studied broadcasting and new media. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 2013.
Widhalm said she’s had an eye for shooting video for as long as she can remember. Her father worked in videography and photography, so there was always some sort of camera laying around the house while growing up. In high school, she worked on the morning announcement broadcast, which also aired silly videos she and her friends recorded.
She took that passion into college and is now making a career out of it. Widhalm has worked a few different types of jobs and done a lot of freelance video shooting and editing since college. She took on many projects with Mac & V Photography co-Founders Machaela Clark and Vivian Kvam during those days, but now Widhalm has been an official member of the team for about a year.
She wears many hats in the studio, 116 W. Broadway, serving as a project manager and photo and video editor. She said working at Mac & V has been a great experience so far, noting the great chemistry the team has due to prior experience working with each other.
Outside of work, Widhalm and her husband, Matt, keep busy raising their 2-year-old son, Phillip. They also have another child on the way, and are expecting in February. She loves spending time with her family, including their dog, an Alaskan malamute named Flora who “is 120 pounds of fluff and love.”
She enjoys taking the family to the zoo and watching Marvel films. To read more about Widhalm and the Mac & V team, as well as the services the studio provides, head to macandv.com.
— Joe Shearer