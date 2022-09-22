Sept. 22 Face of the Day: Luis Rodriguez

Luis Rodriguez is enjoying the title of top dog after being crowned homecoming king last week.

Rodriguez, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. He attended Edison Elementary School until the first grade and finished out his elementary years at Bloomer. He went to Kirn Middle School before making his way to Abraham Lincoln High School. He is currently in the middle of his senior year.

He said he’s busy getting his post-high school plans all lined up, and it’s been a little nerve-racking. However, he said he’s excited to see what’s in store for him in the next chapter of his life.

Rodriguez is active outside the classroom. He is the student body vice president of the student council, member of the show choir and varsity tennis team, and manager and media producer for the Lynx varsity volleyball team. He plays on a national volleyball team with the River City Juniors volleyball club across the river, and he’s hoping to get recruited to play at the collegiate level.

Rodriguez said he’s had a great high school experience, and being involved in so many activities has added to it.

“Being involved has completely built what I’ve done and shaped who I am today,” he said.

Last Friday was an exciting time for Rodriguez and AL at Wickersham Stadium. While Rodriguez and his friends and classmates were enjoying the Lynx’s 36-0 routing of Sioux City West, the night was even more exciting as he was named this year’s homecoming king at halftime. He said it was an amazing moment.

“It felt really good,” he said. “Seeing that the student body thought that I was someone that deserved to be picked. I was super excited.”

Following high school, Rodriguez wants to study video production. He is thinking of attending Des Moines Area Community College, but he will go wherever volleyball may take him. He’s looking forward to a strong finish to his senior year as a Lynx.