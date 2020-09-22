Sept. 22 Face of the Day: Sasha the cat

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sasha the cat raised a litter of kittens who were all adopted, and now she’s waiting for her very own forever home.

Sasha is a 6-year-old domestic shorthair who was brought to Midlands Humane Society in early May. She had a litter of kittens, and the family was fostered by a volunteer until the babies were big enough to be immunized and altered to make it to the adoption floor.

The kittens went in a flash, but Mom is still waiting for someone to adopt her. Sasha is a sweet cat with a very loud purr, and she loves endless pets under her chin. Staff members can’t understand why she hasn’t been adopted yet, but said she’ll make her new owners very happy whenever she finds a home.

In other shelter news, Midlands is gearing up for the Empty the Shelters national adoption event Oct. 1-4, which is presented by the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Midlands is one of 150 shelters across the country that will be offering select dogs and cats for only $25 during the event. The Bissell Pet Foundation sponsors the rest of the adoption fees for each animal adopted, making it a win-win situation for new pet owners and participating shelters. Midlands also held a virtual fundraising gala on Friday, which was live streamed on the shelter’s Facebook page.