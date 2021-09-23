Sept. 23 Face of the Day: Brylee Fleming

Brylee Fleming is busy at work this fall sports season.

Fleming, 12, is a native of Council Bluffs and a student at Heartland Christian School, where she is in the middle of her seventh grade year. She’s been attending Heartland Christian since kindergarten, and she said she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s great, I really love it,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”

Fleming is a student-athlete, and she is currently in the middle of volleyball season. She said she’s going to pick up basketball, as well, when the season comes up this winter. Noting that she’ll be in high school soon, Fleming said she’s excited to compete on a higher level when taking the next step in her education. She also wants to run for student council when she becomes eligible next fall.

Off the court and outside the classroom, Fleming enjoys spending time with friends and family and focusing on her faith. She is the oldest of four siblings. She has a 10-year-sister named Alyssa, a 7-year-old brother named Dominic and a 2-year-old brother named Kameron.