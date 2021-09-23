 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sept. 23 Face of the Day: Brylee Fleming
0 comments

Sept. 23 Face of the Day: Brylee Fleming

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
092321-cbn-news-fotd

Brylee Fleming

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Brylee Fleming is busy at work this fall sports season.

Fleming, 12, is a native of Council Bluffs and a student at Heartland Christian School, where she is in the middle of her seventh grade year. She’s been attending Heartland Christian since kindergarten, and she said she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s great, I really love it,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”

Fleming is a student-athlete, and she is currently in the middle of volleyball season. She said she’s going to pick up basketball, as well, when the season comes up this winter. Noting that she’ll be in high school soon, Fleming said she’s excited to compete on a higher level when taking the next step in her education. She also wants to run for student council when she becomes eligible next fall.

Off the court and outside the classroom, Fleming enjoys spending time with friends and family and focusing on her faith. She is the oldest of four siblings. She has a 10-year-sister named Alyssa, a 7-year-old brother named Dominic and a 2-year-old brother named Kameron.

She is a member of two churches, Westside Church in Omaha and Refuge Church in Council Bluffs, where she serves as an ambassador. As she takes on her middle school journey, Fleming said she’s excited to meet new people and for all the experiences ahead of her.

— Joe Shearer

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert