Sept. 23 Face of the Day: David Blain

David Blain loves spending time in the classroom, but he loves the great outdoors even more.

David, 8, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. He is the middle child of five siblings. His younger brothers are Ashton, 4, and Levi, 6, and his older sisters are Hannah, 12, and Haily, 13. His brothers go to school with him at Hoover Elementary School, where he is currently a third-grader, and his sisters both attend Kirn Middle School.

David is happy to be back in the classroom this school year, and he said he’s enjoying his time time learning under teacher Stephanie El Marouani.

He said his favorite subject is reading, and he’s quite the bookworm both at school and at home. He said his favorite books these days are entries in the “Bad Kitty” series by children’s author Nick Bruel.

With Halloween just around the corner, he said he’s going to read “Bad Kitty Scaredy-Cat” to celebrate. David said it’s nice being able to see his little brothers every day at school, and he uses his status as big brother to watch over them and make sure they’re doing well.