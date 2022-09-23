Sept. 23 Face of the Day: Mia Garcia

Mia Garcia is the queen of the Lynx for 2022.

Garcia, 17, was born in southern Texas, but her family moved to Schuyler, Nebraska, when she was 2. They lived there for about 10 years before moving to Council Bluffs during her seventh grade year. She is now a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School. While she hasn’t been around Council Bluffs too long, she said it’s been a great experience so far.

“It’s been really nice,” she said. “We moved around a lot during my elementary years, and I’m really glad we ended up here.”

Garcia has kept herself busy outside of the classroom during her time at AL. She was in band her first two years and also competed on the cheerleading team. She participated in a pre-med program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center last year and decided to take on show choir this year. She also plans on being a part of mock trial and the Lynx speech team this year. She said being involved in a variety of different activities has led to her meeting many important friends and mentors who have made her who she is today.

“I’ve met a lot of people who have taught me so much,” she said.

All eyes were on Garcia Friday night during AL’s homecoming football game against Sioux City West. As the team made quick work of West, there was even more excitement for Garcia during halftime as she was announced as this year’s homecoming queen. She said it was a very nice gesture to be selected by her classmates and she was honored to fill the role of queen.

“It was fun to hear my name announced in front of so many people,” she said. “It felt really nice.”

Following high school, Garcia plans on attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She isn’t quite sure which path she wants to take, but she is spilt between pre-med or business.

Garcia has big plans for the future, but she said she wants to make sure she makes the most of her final moments at Abraham Lincoln.