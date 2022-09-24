Sept. 24 Face of the Day: Derek Rollins

Volunteers keep Midlands Humane Society running properly, and Derek Rollins is looking for new recruits to help serve the cats, dogs and other animals that come through the shelter.

Rollins is a Council Bluffs native and a member of the Lewis Central High School Class of 2016. After high school, he attended Iowa State University to study animal ecology.

Rollins said the emphasis on his major was interpretation, and he worked giving tours and keeper talks at zoos and the Bear Center in northern Minnesota. However, he graduated during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down any sort of action Rollins was used to.

During this time, Rollins moved westward to the Front Range of Colorado. While in Colorado, he ended up working for an animal shelter for a bit before moving back home to Council Bluffs.

Rollins is still residing in southwest Iowa, and he’s putting his education and past experience to use serving as the new volunteer coordinator at Midlands Humane Society.

Rollins has only been in his position for a few weeks, but he said it’s been a great experience so far. He said he’s been enjoying getting to know his colleagues, as well as the animals. He actually just took a kitten home to foster for a bit, but he said there’s a chance that foster could end up staying with him. It’s a common instance called being a foster failure, when a foster parent gets too attached to the animal they’re watching and end up adopting them for themselves.

Rollins said that volunteers are a vital part of any animal shelter, Midlands included. He said he’s thinking about adding extra volunteer orientation meetings each month so that he can reach more people, some who may be limited in their work or life schedules. Those interested can learn more and reach out via the “volunteer” tab at the Midlands website.