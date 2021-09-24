Sept. 24 Face of the Day: Libby Woods

Libby Woods is the director of Adult Education at Iowa Western Community College. She has been with the college for 10 years.

Her role includes oversight of multiple impactful programs for community members such as English Language Learners (ELL), High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED) and Education 2 Employment. In addition, she serves as a liaison for the Clarinda Correctional Education Department.

Woods said she enjoys her job because she is surrounded by a staff that is dedicated to teaching students and in her role assists with eliminating barriers and strives to promote career pathways.

One of her favorite memories on the job was presenting the newest HSED graduates to the friends and families in the audience at graduation.

“I will always remember the roar of the crowd and the excitement on the students’ faces when they were presented as graduates” Woods said.