Sept. 24 Face of the Day: Libby Woods

Libby Woods is the director of Adult Education at Iowa Western Community College. She has been with the college for 10 years.
Her role includes oversight of multiple impactful programs for community members such as English Language Learners (ELL), High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED) and Education 2 Employment. In addition, she serves as a liaison for the Clarinda Correctional Education Department.
Woods said she enjoys her job because she is surrounded by a staff that is dedicated to teaching students and in her role assists with eliminating barriers and strives to promote career pathways.
One of her favorite memories on the job was presenting the newest HSED graduates to the friends and families in the audience at graduation.
“I will always remember the roar of the crowd and the excitement on the students’ faces when they were presented as graduates” Woods said.
Woods explained, “One program that is exciting to be a part of is the Education 2 Employment program. This is a free tuition assistance program for Iowa residences, 18 years or older, with a high school diploma or equivalency. Funds are available cover the cost of tuition, fees, books, uniforms, and tools for non-credit programs that lead to high-demand jobs such as health care, manufacturing, IT and business.”
Woods is a resident of Council Bluffs. When not on the job, she enjoys spending time with husband Donnie, son Beau, 5, and daughter Millie, 1.
“As a coach’s wife, we stay busy cheering on the Lewis Central Titans and all of Beau’s youth sports teams,” she said.
In her spare time, you can always find her shopping at Target.
For more information on Iowa Western’s Adult Education programs call 712-325-3266 or email adulted@iwcc.edu or visit www.iwcc.edu/ce.
— Iowa Western Community College