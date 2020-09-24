Sept. 24 Face of the Day: Olivia Morrow

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Olivia Morrow is glad to be back in the classroom for her senior year, and she wants it to stay that way.

Morrow, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School. She attended Gunn Elementary School before it closed and the went to College View Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at A.L. Her older sister, Laura, graduated from A.L. in 2016.

Morrow said she can’t believe she’s already a senior.

“It’s crazy, time really does fly by when you think about it,” she said. “But I’ve made some great friends and great memories here.”

Morrow is heavily involved outside the classroom, serving as captain of the Lynx dance team, co-editor-in-chief of the yearbook, senior class president and a member of DECA. She’s also on the competition team at Kerri’s Dance Studio and has been playing piano for 11 years. She said being involved in a variety of activities has led her to meeting a wealth of different people and enjoying many new experiences.

“You get to meet tons of different people that you wouldn’t normally meet,” she said. “I know more teachers because of the things I’m involved in and people in different grades.”