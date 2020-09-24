Sept. 24 Face of the Day: Olivia Morrow

Olivia Morrow is glad to be back in the classroom for her senior year, and she wants it to stay that way.
Morrow, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School. She attended Gunn Elementary School before it closed and the went to College View Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at A.L. Her older sister, Laura, graduated from A.L. in 2016.
Morrow said she can’t believe she’s already a senior.
“It’s crazy, time really does fly by when you think about it,” she said. “But I’ve made some great friends and great memories here.”
Morrow is heavily involved outside the classroom, serving as captain of the Lynx dance team, co-editor-in-chief of the yearbook, senior class president and a member of DECA. She’s also on the competition team at Kerri’s Dance Studio and has been playing piano for 11 years. She said being involved in a variety of activities has led her to meeting a wealth of different people and enjoying many new experiences.
“You get to meet tons of different people that you wouldn’t normally meet,” she said. “I know more teachers because of the things I’m involved in and people in different grades.”
While she’s excited that her class gets to be back in school for their senior year, Morrow said it’s still a tough situation to be in, dealing with COVID-19 protocols and missing out on social events like the homecoming dance, which should have been held this weekend.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “Obviously, I wanted a normal senior year, but I think our class was made for getting through this situation.”
Morrow was bummed that she had to miss out on various opportunities last school year as learning facilities across the state were closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she felt especially bad for the seniors, and she doesn’t want the same thing to happen to her class this year. That’s why she chose to be a part of the “Together We Can” campaign, a partnership between county school districts, their communities and the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department promoting the benefits of wearing face coverings at school and throughout the community.
Although there won’t be a dance, Morrow said she’s excited for A.L.’s big homecoming football game against Sioux City North on Friday. She and the Lynx dance team are gearing up for their halftime pom pom routine, and she’s excited for a thrilling night at Wickersham Stadium.
Morrow just applied to the University of South Dakota, where she hopes to study speech pathology and minor in Spanish. Her dad was a nurse and is a military veteran, and she is inspired by him to get into a field where she can help people.
Morrow is ready to take on the future, but she wants to take in the rest of her time at A.L. first.
