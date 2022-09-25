Sept. 25 Face of the Day: Kayla Christiansen

Kayla Christiansen is a new face at Midlands Humane Society, but she’s already hard at work helping get the furry friends of the shelter into their forever homes.

Christiansen was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and she graduated from Lewis Central High School in 2018. Upon graduation, she moved out to Ames to study animal ecology and anthropology at Iowa State University. Being a lifelong animal lover, she said she couldn’t imagine having a career that didn’t involve working with them. Conservation is also a passion of hers. She graduated this year and moved back to Council Bluffs.

“It’s been great and it’s also been really busy here,” she said. “I’ve been getting to know the staff and volunteers, and it’s been really fun.”

Christiansen said she’s enjoyed all aspects of her job so far, but the best part is getting to socialize with the animals. Being in a shelter can be hard on dogs, cats and other animals, so it’s important for staff and volunteers to spend time with them to calm their nerves and get them used to interacting with people.

In other shelter news, Midlands is currently experiencing a high volume of cats and dogs and are helping lighten the load with a sale. Select dogs are available for $50. Cats over a year old are $50 and kittens under a year are $100.