Sept. 25 Face of the Day: Rachel Jensen

Rachel Jensen is a director of continuing education with Iowa Western Community College. She’s been with Iowa Western Community College for close to 10 years.

“I have been the director of continuing education for a short time but I am most excited to build relationships with the people and businesses in our community. I want to continue to offer certificate programs that grow our community and/or serve their needs,” she said. “I want to create partnerships with businesses so that their staff can continue to get educated and grow in their areas. I want people to think of the Iowa Western’s Continuing Education Department when they want to continue their education and training.”

Her role includes serving as a leader to a team of qualified individuals who equally want serve and provide opportunities to our community. Jensen said she enjoys her job because of the people she works with whether in her department, her division and the entire college.