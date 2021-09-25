Sept. 25 Face of the Day: Rachel Jensen

Rachel Jensen is a director of continuing education with Iowa Western Community College. She’s been with Iowa Western Community College for close to 10 years.
“I have been the director of continuing education for a short time but I am most excited to build relationships with the people and businesses in our community. I want to continue to offer certificate programs that grow our community and/or serve their needs,” she said. “I want to create partnerships with businesses so that their staff can continue to get educated and grow in their areas. I want people to think of the Iowa Western’s Continuing Education Department when they want to continue their education and training.”
Her role includes serving as a leader to a team of qualified individuals who equally want serve and provide opportunities to our community. Jensen said she enjoys her job because of the people she works with whether in her department, her division and the entire college.
“I’m really excited for an initiative we just launched. We want to provide free C.N.A. training to the first 100 Southwest Iowa residents! Continuing Education’s long-term care coordinator worked hard to create classes in Council Bluffs, Clarinda, Atlantic and Harlan for this initiative,” she said. “Then our adult education team planned our orientations and provided the money to pay for 100 Iowa residents through Education 2 Employment, and the rest wrote itself. I can say that our entire division is excited for this! We are already looking forward to future initiatives.”
Read more at about the program at bit.ly/3ATsIcl.
Jensen lives in Council Bluffs. When not on the job, she enjoys spending time outside with her family and dogs, working out at CrossFit Council Bluffs, running a few miles in the early morning hours or fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis community.
For more information on Iowa Western’s Continuing Education Department, go to iwcc.edu/ce.
