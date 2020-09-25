Sept. 25 Face of the Day: Zariah Weilage

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zariah Weilage loves her kitties and Heartland Christian School.

Zariah , 6, is a Council Bluffs native who started her first-grade year at Heartland Christian last month. She goes to school with her two siblings — her brother, Braxton, who is a kindergartener, and her sister, Emily, who is also a first-grader. Zariah spends her school days learning under teacher Amanda Fontaine.

She said she likes her as a teacher and that she’s always there to help her when she needs some guidance.

Zariah said her favorite subject is art, and her preferred practice is painting. She loves putting whatever comes to her mind of the canvas. Thursday afternoon, Zariah and her classmates were found in the Heartland Christian gym during their physical education class. Excitement was in the air as the youngsters were having a blast playing ga-ga ball, a variation of dodgeball where the participants gather inside an enclosed pit area.

Instead of throwing the ball, the kids strike the ball with their hands. If the ball hits you on or below the waist, you’re out. Like dodgeball, the last person standing is declared the winner.

Zariah had to catch her breath after an exhilarating session, but a big smile was spread across her face.