Sept. 26 Face of the Day: Nevyn Lane

Nevyn Lane loves sports, and he enjoys being active at Heartland Christian School.

Lane, 7, is a Council Bluffs native and a first-grader at Heartland Christian. He has a little sister who is a kindergartener at the school. Lane is currently learning under teacher Amanda Fontaine, who he said is a “great” instructor. His favorite subject is reading, and he goes through so many books he can barely remember the last story he read.

Thursday afternoon, Lane and his classmates were found in the Heartland Christian gym during their physical education class. Excitement was in the air as the youngsters were having a blast playing ga-ga ball, a variation of dodgeball where the participants gather inside an enclosed pit area. Instead of throwing the ball, the kids strike the ball with their hands. If the ball hits you on or below the waist, you’re out. Like dodgeball, the last person standing is declared the winner.

Lane was a bit peeved that he was removed from a game in progress to speak with The Daily Nonpareil, but he was happy to be featured in the newspaper. He said P.E. is his favorite class, noting all the fun games he plays with his classmates. He said he enjoys playing games such as sharks and minnows, line tag and dodgeball, to name a few.