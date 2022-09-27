Sept. 27 Face of the Day: Griffin

Griffin is a friendly, affectionate, athletic and funny boy who is looking for a family to love.

A 5-year-old German Shepherd mix, Griffin is a crazy guy who loves everyone. Shorty after he arrived at Midlands Humane Society, staff learned he was positive for heartworm. He will need some more medical care that will need to be taken care of at MHS and will need an adopter who will be able to transport him back and forth for the rest of his treatment. Potential adopters are asked to research heartworm before reaching out.

Griffin is full of energy and loves everyone that he meets.

Typically, Griffin’s adoption fee would be $225, but his fee is currently $50 as part of an ongoing MHS special. Midlands is currently experiencing a high volume of cats and dogs and are helping lighten the load with a sale. Select dogs are available for $50. Cats over a year old are $50 and kittens under a year are $100. The fee covers microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and spaying or neutering.

Griffin is ready to meet his future family, and potential adopters can visit him at 1020 Railroad Ave. Hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. MHS can be reached at 712-396-2270, midlandshumanesociety@gmail.com or at midlandshumanesociety.org.