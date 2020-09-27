Sept. 27 Face of the Day: Jamie Ryba

Ryba started her career at Franklin Elementary School, working as a substitute teacher. She did that for five years before transferring to Rue, where she’s been ever since. She said the school is her second home, and she considers the staff a part of her family.

“As a staff, we work really, really hard together,” she said. “When one of us needs help, someone will be there to step up and say ‘what can I do?’”

That hard work has paid off for Ryba and the Rue crew, as the school was recently named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020 for being an “Exemplary High Performing School.”

Rue was one of six Iowa schools recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. The school was nominated for the honor by the Iowa Department of Education in February because it ranked in the top 15% of Iowa schools in demonstrating sustainable academic growth in English/language arts and math.

Rue placed in the High Performing category on the Iowa School Performance Profiles in the latest report released in January. It was the second year in a row the school had been rated as High Performing. Ryba said the recognition is something to be proud of.