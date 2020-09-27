Sept. 27 Face of the Day: Jamie Ryba

Jamie Ryba said the Rue Elementary School staff is top-notch, and a recent national recognition proves it.
Ryba grew up in Neola and was a student in the Tri-Center Community School District. She graduated high school in 1995.
She is married to Matt Ryba, and they have two kids who attend Thomas Jefferson High School — Hunter, a senior, and Chloe, a freshman. Matt is a T.J. alumnus, graduating in 1992.
Ryba studied elementary education as an undergrad at Dana College, graduating in 1999. In 2011, she completed her Master’s degree at Concordia University, becoming a reading specialist for kindergarten through the eighth-grade.
She said math is her strong suit and she wanted to strengthen her skills for teaching her young readers in the classroom. Ryba is a third-grade teacher at Rue Elementary School, and this is her 21st year working in the classroom.
She said she was inspired to get into education at an early age. Ryba said school was hard for her, but her kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Watts, was always there for her.
She said she was a special teacher who was known for sending her students a birthday card every year until they graduated high school. She said her goal was to become a compassionate educator just like Mrs. Watts.
Ryba started her career at Franklin Elementary School, working as a substitute teacher. She did that for five years before transferring to Rue, where she’s been ever since. She said the school is her second home, and she considers the staff a part of her family.
“As a staff, we work really, really hard together,” she said. “When one of us needs help, someone will be there to step up and say ‘what can I do?’”
That hard work has paid off for Ryba and the Rue crew, as the school was recently named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020 for being an “Exemplary High Performing School.”
Rue was one of six Iowa schools recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. The school was nominated for the honor by the Iowa Department of Education in February because it ranked in the top 15% of Iowa schools in demonstrating sustainable academic growth in English/language arts and math.
Rue placed in the High Performing category on the Iowa School Performance Profiles in the latest report released in January. It was the second year in a row the school had been rated as High Performing. Ryba said the recognition is something to be proud of.
“I think it’s a great honor for Rue,” she said. “I think it shows what an amazing staff we have here, and that our expectations for kids are high. And I think having those expectations for the kids helps them rise up to meet them.”
Outside the classroom, Ryba said she loves spending time with her family. Having two high schoolers involved in athletics and other activities, she’s always on the go. She can often be seen cheering on her son Hunter at cross country and track meets and her daughter Chloe at volleyball matches and dance programs with A Step Ahead Dance Studio & Gymnastics Center.
