Sept. 28 Face of the Day: Boboddy

Are you ready to binge watch “The Office” for the 17th time? Well, Boboddy would absolutely love to join you.

Boboddy is a 2-year-old male Rottweiler mix who is full of wiggles. Playing with his toys is his favorite pastime and he can’t wait to play with his new owner in the backyard. This smart boy is also very sweet and affectionate.

Boboddy is part of the ongoing adoption special at Midlands Humane Society and has a reduced fee of $50 in hopes of finding his new home. As MHS experiences a high volume of cats and dogs, select dogs are available for $50, cats over a year old are $50 and kittens under a year are $100. The fee covers microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and spaying or neutering.

Boboddy is ready to meet his future family, and potential adopters can visit him at 1020 Railroad Ave. Hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. MHS can be reached at 712-396-2270, midlandshumanesociety@gmail.com or at midlandshumanesociety.org.