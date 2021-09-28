Sept. 28 Face of the Day: Chance the dog

Chance the dog is hoping for someone to take his namesake on him.

Chance is a 2-year-old German shorthaired pointer who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say Chance is “an active guy that’s looking for a home that can keep up with him.”

Given his energetic nature, a household with older kids is preferred. His adoption fee is $275, which includes a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said the organization’s annual fundraising gala on Sept. 17 had an amazing turnout. There was plenty of fun to go with the fundraising, including a doggie fashion show. Nelson said they’re still calculating the money raised, but the sold out event was a great success.

“We were happy to be able to celebrate with so many of our friends that evening,” she said.

Back home at the shelter, Nelson said the kennels are getting full with adoptable cats, dogs and other animals, so now is a good time for people considering bringing a pet into their homes. For those who are unable to adopt, Nelson said sharing social media posts helps amplify their news and adoptable animals.