Sept. 29 Face of the Day: Blue

Blue is a 6-year-old neutered male Pitbull terrier mix who simply loves to be loved. Blue is looking for a family to share his love with, as he’s up for adoption at Midlands Humane Society.

This friendly and affectionate boy is also loyal and curious. His favorite pastimes include getting belly scratches, giving kisses and impressing you with his cool tricks like sit and high five.

He has successfully lived with children and other dogs, but MHS recommends doing a dog introduction in person before adoption.

Blue is part of the ongoing adoption special at Midlands Humane Society and has a reduced fee of $50 in hopes of finding his new home. As MHS experiences a high volume of cats and dogs, select dogs are available for $50, cats over a year old are $50 and kittens under a year are $100. The fee covers microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and spaying or neutering.

Blue must be adopted outside Council Bluffs city limits due to the breed ban.

Blue is ready to meet his future family, and potential adopters can visit him at 1020 Railroad Ave. Hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. MHS can be reached at 712-396-2270, midlandshumanesociety@gmail.com or at midlandshumanesociety.org.