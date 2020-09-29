Sept. 29 Face of the Day: Kylie Gardner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kylie Gardner just started her last year of middle school, but she’s already looking forward to becoming a Lynx.

Gardner, 13, is a native of Tabor. She attended Fremont-Mills Elementary School, but moved to Council Bluffs with her family in the middle of her first-grade year in 2014.

She then attended Lewis and Clark Elementary School before making her way to Kirn Middle School, where she is now an eighth-grader. She said it’s been an interesting few years, attending Kirn pre-renovations, then studying at the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Madison Campus last year and now finishing her middle school career at the new and improved Kirn facility.

Gardner said she really likes the changes inside her school, noting a more efficient layout and a fresh, modern look.

“I think it looks really nice,” she said. “It’s more spaced out and easier to navigate. Before, our core classes were all spread out and now each grade has their own designated pods.”