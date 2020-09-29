Sept. 29 Face of the Day: Kylie Gardner

Kylie Gardner just started her last year of middle school, but she’s already looking forward to becoming a Lynx.
Gardner, 13, is a native of Tabor. She attended Fremont-Mills Elementary School, but moved to Council Bluffs with her family in the middle of her first-grade year in 2014.
She then attended Lewis and Clark Elementary School before making her way to Kirn Middle School, where she is now an eighth-grader. She said it’s been an interesting few years, attending Kirn pre-renovations, then studying at the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Madison Campus last year and now finishing her middle school career at the new and improved Kirn facility.
Gardner said she really likes the changes inside her school, noting a more efficient layout and a fresh, modern look.
“I think it looks really nice,” she said. “It’s more spaced out and easier to navigate. Before, our core classes were all spread out and now each grade has their own designated pods.”
Gardner said she’s “really excited” to take the step up to Abraham Lincoln High School next fall. She said she’s looking forward to being in a bigger school with more students to meet — and as a dedicated volleyball player, she’s ready to compete on a higher level. She’s been playing the sport since she was 6, and plays for her school and a club program.
She said she is going to try out for Nebraska Elite Volleyball in Omaha soon. Gardner said playing volleyball has taught her how to work better as a teammate, and has also taught her to not get caught up when making a mistake, but rather learn from it and improve. And, of course, she loves the thrill of competition.
Outside of school and volleyball, Gardner studies dance at A Step Ahead Dance Studio & Gymnastics Center. She also loves spending time with her siblings, Addison and Nora, her mom, Kelli Blair, her dad, Craig Gardner, and her stepdad, Chris Blair.
She’s enjoying the recent fall weather, and she loves donning a jacket to go on walks. When it gets chillier she said she’ll cozy up inside with some board games and television, that is when she’s not busy with her volleyball schedule.
Gardner is looking forward to a strong finish to her time at Kirn, and she’s also looking forward to a bright future at A.L.
