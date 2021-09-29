Sept. 29 Face of the Day: Madison Myers

Madison Myers makes the voices of the Abraham Lincoln High School student body heard as opinion editor of the Echoes student newspaper.

Myers, 16, grew up across the river near Plattsmouth, Nebraska, but moved up to Council Bluffs when she was a fifth-grader. She attended College View Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before making her way to Abraham Lincoln High School, where she recently started her junior year.

Myers said it’s been an enjoyable high school experience so far, and she’s excited for what lies ahead for her upperclassman years.

Myers keeps busy outside the classroom, working for the Echoes student paper and competing on the Lynx track team. She been on the newspaper team since last year, and she said she loves writing about schools news and well as crafting editorial pieces. She said the opinion page is an important part of a newspaper, especially a high school one.

“I always believe that it’s important for everyone’s voices to be heard, especially teenagers’,” she said. “We have a unique perspective on things going on around us and in the world, and it’s important for others to see.”