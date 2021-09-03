Sept. 3 Face of the Day: Josephine Taulborg

Josephine Taulborg is ready to shine a spotlight on the school year as a member of the Lynx yearbook team.

Taulborg, 17, was born and raised in Omaha, but her family moved to Council Bluffs when she was a sixth-grader. Although she was living across the river in southwest Iowa, Taulborg continued to study with the Westside Community School District in Omaha through all of middle school. She then transferred to Council Bluffs Schools as a freshman, attending Abraham Lincoln High School, where she is now a senior.

Taulborg said she was nervous about starting high school, a pivotal point in many young students’ lives, in a totally new district, but she quickly felt at home. She said it was a very welcoming environment, and she soon made new friends and started looking into extracurricular activities.

She met A.L.’s journalism advisor, Gerry Appel, who suggested she look into taking media classes. Taulborg took an introduction to journalism class and knew she would enjoy following up with it down the road. She joined the yearbook staff last year and she is back on as a copy editor and designer this year.