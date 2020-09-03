Sept. 3 Face of the Day: Thomas Shea

If you like bikes and brews, Thomas Shea has just the group for you. Shea, 29, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and he graduated from Lewis Central High School in 2009.
After high school, Shea enlisted with the U.S. Air Force, where he served for eight years. He was first stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California before embarking on a seven-month tour in Qatar. When he came back, Shea became a reserve and was stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.
He said he was proud to serve his country, like many in his family before him, and it was an experience that helped him see more of the world than he thought he’d ever see in his life.
“I was looking for more to do with my life than go to college right after high school,” he said. “It was awesome, and what kept me in were the people I served with. Knowing they had my back and that I had their back, we just had a great sense of camaraderie.”
Shea has been bartending at Barley’s, 114 W. Broadway, for more than three years after getting back home from serving. He said it’s been a great time, noting the family feel among the staff and community reminds of his time in the Air Force. He said he’s been enjoying all the festbiers and Oktoberfests that Barley’s has been serving on tap this season and invites people to come in and welcome the fall season with some roasty lagers.
Shea is also going to school while working, and he’s currently studying business administration at Iowa Western Community College. Shea is a regular face around town on Tuesday nights, as he organizes a weekly bike ride through Council Bluffs.
He said the “Buff in the Bluffs” group is always looking for more riders, and they meet at Barley’s at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, where they will usually sip a beer before riding out on the town to search out new pubs and restaurants to enjoy.
He said it’s been a great way to meet new people, explore the city and support local businesses along the way. He’s hoping the cooler weather will bring more people out to ride in the coming weeks.
Go to the Buff in the Bluffs Facebook page for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!