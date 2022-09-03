Sept. 3 Face of the Day: Van Flynn

Van Flynn is in the middle of football season himself, but he’s all-in on the Hawkeyes this weekend as Iowa hosts South Dakota State in the teams’ season opener.

Flynn, who turns 14 on Sept. 23, is a Council Bluffs native who is fresh into his eighth grade year at Kirn Middle School. He went to a few different elementary schools, but finished out at Rue Elementary School as a fifth-grader before making his way to Kirn. With his final year at Kirn in front of him, Flynn looked back at his time at the school with succinct positivity.

“It’s been amazing,” he said. Flynn said he’s made a lot of friends and put in a lot of work to succeed in and out of the classroom. He is on the football team, which is in the midst of its season, and he also wrestles in the winter. He said he’s looking forward to high school for many reasons, but he is definitely excited to compete at a higher level in athletics.

Speaking of athletics, Flynn and his family are huge Hawkeyes fans, and they’re more than elated for the start of the Iowa Hawkeyes football season this morning. Iowa hosts South Dakota State at 11 a.m., and Flynn said his entire family will be glued to the television screen to see the action play out. He said he’s hoping for a win to start a successful season.

Flynn is looking forward to his final year at Kirn, but memories of summer fun still linger in his mind. He said he stayed local for most of his summer break, but he had lots of fun in the sun. He mostly spent his time at Pirate Cove Water Park with his brother, Bentley, who is a Hoover Elementary School fourth-grader. Flynn is ready to take the step up to high school, but he is looking forward to finishing his time at Kirn.