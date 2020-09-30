Sept. 30 Face of the Day: Connor Cerny

Connor Cerny has been attending St. Albert Catholic Schools for most of his, and his journey as a Falcon will come to a close at the end of the school year.
Cerny, 18, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at St. Albert High School. He’s been at St. Albert since preschool, and his family has plenty of history with the school. His brother Cooper is a third-grader in the elementary school and his sister Kileigh graduated a few years back. His grandma, uncle and mom are also St. Albert alumni. Cerny said it’s been a great ride so far.
“It’s been fun,” he said. “It’s been great growing up with everybody and seeing how much we’ve all grown.”
Cerny is an avid athlete, competing on the St. Albert football, basketball and track teams. Currently in the middle of the football season, Cerny said it’s a great feeling to be out there on the field again after having his junior track season canceled amid the COVID-19. pandemic. He recently enjoyed being a part of the Falcons’ 31-7 homecoming win over the then-undefeated Southwest Valley two weeks ago, but was disappointed last Friday when their road matchup against AHSTW was canceled. He’s looking forward to hosting Tri-Center this Friday for some district action.
Outside his sports schedule, Cerny is also a member of National Honor Society and the St. Albert student council. He said he enjoys being active outside the classroom, noting how being involved has helped him forge several great friendships over the years.
Cerny is undecided on where he wants to attend college, but he said he really wants to play football at the next level. He said he is planning on studying science, though he isn’t quite sure which field he wants to pursue. He just said he wants to be a part of an innovative industry for a career.
Cerny said he is looking forward to making as many memories with his Falcon friends and teammates as he can before he moves on to the next chapter in his life.
