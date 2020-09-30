Sept. 30 Face of the Day: Connor Cerny

Connor Cerny has been attending St. Albert Catholic Schools for most of his, and his journey as a Falcon will come to a close at the end of the school year.

Cerny, 18, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at St. Albert High School. He’s been at St. Albert since preschool, and his family has plenty of history with the school. His brother Cooper is a third-grader in the elementary school and his sister Kileigh graduated a few years back. His grandma, uncle and mom are also St. Albert alumni. Cerny said it’s been a great ride so far.

“It’s been fun,” he said. “It’s been great growing up with everybody and seeing how much we’ve all grown.”

Cerny is an avid athlete, competing on the St. Albert football, basketball and track teams. Currently in the middle of the football season, Cerny said it’s a great feeling to be out there on the field again after having his junior track season canceled amid the COVID-19. pandemic. He recently enjoyed being a part of the Falcons’ 31-7 homecoming win over the then-undefeated Southwest Valley two weeks ago, but was disappointed last Friday when their road matchup against AHSTW was canceled. He’s looking forward to hosting Tri-Center this Friday for some district action.