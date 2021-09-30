Sept. 30 Face of the Day: Madison Verschoor

Not too long ago, Madison Verschoor was recently walking the halls of Lewis Central High School as a student. This year, she’s there as a teacher.

Verschoor, 24, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She was a student at the Lewis Central Community School District from kindergarten through high school and graduated in 2015. After high school, Verschoor went to Iowa State University and later graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in secondary education with an emphasis in Spanish. She also earned a degree in Spanish literature and language.

Verschoor student taught at L.C. while going to school, and after graduating college, she spent a year teaching Spanish at Omaha Central High School. The Titan family was calling her name, though, and her familiar face became part of the staff this fall.

She said she was inspired to find a career using the Spanish language after taking a trip to Spain in high school with Lewis Central teacher Katie Ford. Verschoor said the trip was an eye-opening experience, and she knew she wanted to teach Spanish for a living after that. Verschoor said it’s been a great homecoming for her. Not too long ago, she was a student to many of the people she now calls a colleague. She jokingly said it’s still hard to call them by their first names.