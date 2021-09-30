Sept. 30 Face of the Day: Madison Verschoor

Not too long ago, Madison Verschoor was recently walking the halls of Lewis Central High School as a student. This year, she’s there as a teacher.
Verschoor, 24, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She was a student at the Lewis Central Community School District from kindergarten through high school and graduated in 2015. After high school, Verschoor went to Iowa State University and later graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in secondary education with an emphasis in Spanish. She also earned a degree in Spanish literature and language.
Verschoor student taught at L.C. while going to school, and after graduating college, she spent a year teaching Spanish at Omaha Central High School. The Titan family was calling her name, though, and her familiar face became part of the staff this fall.
She said she was inspired to find a career using the Spanish language after taking a trip to Spain in high school with Lewis Central teacher Katie Ford. Verschoor said the trip was an eye-opening experience, and she knew she wanted to teach Spanish for a living after that. Verschoor said it’s been a great homecoming for her. Not too long ago, she was a student to many of the people she now calls a colleague. She jokingly said it’s still hard to call them by their first names.
Verschoor said the Lewis Central community has always been there for her, and it was easy to come back to teach.
“I love it here,” she said. “There’s not a day that goes by where I wake up not want to come into work.”
Verschoor has four younger siblings who are all in the district, so she spends a lot of time attending their activities, as well as those of her students. She said she loves going to Titan sporting events and seeing classmates, students, families and friends, and she hopes to make it to the homecoming football game on Friday.
Verschoor spent a lot of time learning at Lewis Central, and now she’s ready to pass her knowledge on to future generations of students.