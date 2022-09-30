Sept. 30 Face of the Day: Molly

Molly has been at Midlands Humane Society since April 1, and she is more than ready to join her new home and find her happy napping spot.

Molly is a 3-year-old spayed female Mastiff mix who is slow to warm up. She’s a sensitive girl, but has come a long way since arriving at MHS. She has been coming out of her shell a lot quicker and has had some great meet and greets lately, but unfortunately none have ended in adoption.

Molly is looking for home with adults only or children who are in their teens and can help with training and confidence building. It is recommended that potential adopters have multiple meet and greets with Molly. She has shown some reactivity towards other animals while in the shelter.

Molly is part of the ongoing adoption special at Midlands Humane Society and has a reduced fee of $50 in hopes of finding her new home. As MHS experiences a high volume of cats and dogs, select dogs are available for $50, cats over a year old are $50 and kittens under a year are $100. The fee covers microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and spaying or neutering.

Molly is ready to meet her future family, and potential adopters can visit her at 1020 Railroad Ave. Hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. MHS can be reached at 712-396-2270, midlandshumanesociety@gmail.com or at midlandshumanesociety.org.