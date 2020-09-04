Sept. 4 Face of the Day: Henry Black

Henry Black has been bartending for several years, and he said he’s grateful for all that he’s learned about life and the service industry along the way.
Black was born in Papillion, Nebraska, but he grew up in Persia. He was a student in the Tri-Center Community School District for his elementary and middle school years, but his father’s military career had his family moving all across the country during his childhood. His family later moved to Council Bluffs and he attended Abraham Lincoln High School, where he graduated in 2012.
Black has lived in Council Bluffs ever since, and he’s been an active member of the service industry throughout. He worked at a handful of watering holes in the metro area before landing at The BLK Squirrel, 154 W. Broadway, where he’s been slinging drinks for more than four years now. Black said he loves working in smaller bars such as The BLK Squirrel, saying he enjoys the more intimate atmosphere. He said the staff and regulars are great, and he’s made several lasting connections over the years. He said it’s a unique line of work that leads him to expanding his tastes and meeting all walks of life.
Black said one of the best parts of his craft is experimenting with new ingredients. The bar recently brought in a shipment of buzz button flowers, which when consumed produce a buzzy, numb feeling on the tongue that also heighten tastebud sensitivity. He said he’s been putting them in his daquiris, which help bring out the sweetness of the rum and the sour flavors of the fresh lime juice.
He said The BLK Squirrel prides itself on making several of its cocktail ingredients in-house. Black said he enjoys being a part of the 100 Block. calling it a very neighborly community, and he always like to share conversations and drinks with fellow service industry workers, customers and other business members.
Black said that anyone looking to have a quality drink and conversation should look him up at The BLK Squirrel.
