Sept. 4 Face of the Day: Kaybree Blair

Kaybree Blair has been playing volleyball since she was a little girl, and she is looking forward to taking the step up to high school competition next year.

Blair, 13, was born and raised in Crescent, where she still resides. Her mom, Lara Blair, is a teacher in the Council Bluffs Community School District, so she moved around to a few different elementary schools growing up. She attended Crescent and Edison elementary schools before finishing up at Lewis and Clark Elementary School. She is now in her final year of middle school as an eighth-grader at Kirn.

Blair said her time at Kirn has been enjoyable so far, and she’s looking forward to finishing strong before moving on to Abraham Lincoln High School next year. She plays on the Kirn volleyball team, and she said it’s been a great experience growing with her teammates the past few years. She’s been playing the game since she was a second-grader, and she grew up playing in the Attack Volleyball Club. Blair said she plans on playing for Attack again this year. While she is enjoying her time at Kirn, she said she’s looking forward to playing on the high school level next fall.

The fall semester has just started, and Blair still has memories of summer fresh in her mind. She took a trip to Panama City Beach in Florida with her family for some fun in the sun before school started back up. She said her favorite experiences were hitting the beach, taking a boat ride to see dolphins and other ocean creatures and hunting for sea shells. Now it’s back to the books, as well as the volleyball court, for Blair and she finishes her time at Kirn.