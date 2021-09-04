Sept. 4 Face of the Day: Roxi the dog

Roxi the dog is looking for her perfect workout partner.

Roxi is a 2-year-old female cattle dog mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say she is a “striking,” friendly pup who has put on a few extra pounds. She is of an active breed, so those looking to give her a forever home should be ready to become exercise partners to keep her happy and healthy.

Her adoption fee is $225, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is gearing up for its annual fundraising gala on Sept. 17, which will be in-person this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center. Kori , director of development and marketing at the shelter, is encouraging people to visit midlandshumanesociety.org/events to register for the event.

Those who cannot make the event can remotely bid on auction items, donate money to Midlands and vote for the dog fashion show by texting “mhsgala” to 243-725 for registration.

Nelson said the staff is looking forward to a night of fun and raising money for the shelter.