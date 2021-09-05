Sept. 5 Face of the Day: Ben Ahmann

Ben Ahmann is ready for an exciting senior year and everything that lies ahead of him after.

Ahmann, 18, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and he’s been a student in the Lewis Central Community School District for all of his education. Having recently started his senior year of high school, he looks back at his time as a Titan with warmth; but although there is plenty of time left in his final year at L.C., Ahmann said it’s weird knowing that he will be moving on soon.

“It feels great, but it’s also kind of sad,” he said. “I’m gonna miss it here. It’s been a 10-out-of-10 experience. No, 11-out-of-10.”

That’s why Ahmann said he plans of making the most of his senior year. He is off to a great start, as he was seen pumping up the L.C. student section Friday night as the Titans hosted Carlisle in a varsity football matchup.

Ahmann is a member of the El Si Locos, a long-running group of seniors who are in charge of energizing the Titans student section during athletic events. He said it’s something his classmates having been waiting for since their freshman year.

The great weather and high scoring Lewis Central offense (they won 70-22) made for a solid night of football.